Cedartown Fire Fighters Support MDA with Annual Fill the Boot Drive

The City of Cedartown Fire Department is showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.

Continuing a more than 60 year tradition, dedicated fire fighters from Cedartown Fire Department will be in front of Walmart on Rome Highway with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA on Thursday, May 18th through Saturday, May 20th.

“We are thrilled to be working with Cedartown Fire Department for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said MDA Fundraising Coordinator, Nikki Knight. “The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for local kids and adults. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

Funds raised through Cedartown’s Fill the Boot events in 2017 empower families who inspire everyday Americans to help kids and adults with Muscular dystrophy and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger, displaying how we all can truly live unlimited no matter what limits we may face.

Contributions also help fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Centers at Emory and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. They also help send more than 100 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Twin Lakes – all at no cost to their families.