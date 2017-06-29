Cedartown 5K Road Race 2017 – July 2 – 7:30 p.m.

The 2017 Cedartown 5K Wheelchair Race is set for this Sunday, July 2. The race begins at 7:30.

Below is the list of road closures, from the Cedartown 5K Road Race committee.

2017 Street Closings for the Cedartown 5K Road Race – July 2

As ordered by the Cedartown City Commission and the Cedartown Police Department, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday night, July 2nd for the 16th Annual Cedartown 5K Road Race for Wheelchair Athletes.

6:00 – 8:30 PM

Peek Forest Park (No automobile access to the Park from College Street, Jule Peek Road, or Thornton Avenue.)

College Street between Girard Avenue and Jule Peek Avenue.

Intersections of Martha Lane and College St. & Columbia and College St.

7:00 – 8:15 PM (5K Road Race begins at 7:30 P.M. sharp)

College Street from Jule Peek Avenue to College Circle.

College Circle from College Street to John Hand Road.

John Hand Road from College Circle (west) to John Phillips Road (east)

(Due to the closing of John Hand Road, access to John Hand Road from homes on Lakeview Drive, Woodlawn Drive, and Fair Oaks Road will not be possible.)

Lakeview Drive from John Hand Road to Main Street.

All of John Phillips Rd.

All of Lakeside Drive [College Street to John Phillips Road.]

All of Ellen Hand Circle and Wiley Drive.

All of George West Road.

Marshall Street from George West Road to Lakeside Drive.

Martha Lane.

Cars wishing to travel East or West between Cave Spring Road & Main Street near the race course should use Girard Avenue or Cherokee Road.

We apologize for any inconvenience that these street closings may cause. If you have an emergency and must leave the race course area during these hours, please contact 911 and they will provide a Police Officer to escort you outside the race course closings. We hope you’ll join us on Sunday night, July 2nd as spectators throughout the race course.

Thank You for your help in this matter,

City of Cedartown City Commission,

Cedartown City Police Department,

City of Cedartown Parks and Cemeteries Department, and the

Cedartown5K Road Race and Training Camp Coordinating Committee