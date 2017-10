On November the 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Cedar Valley Shrinettes will have a hobo type lunch. Our plates are $6 and will include choice of pintos, October beans, or baby limas. We will have slaw, cornbread, chow chow, pepper sauce and sliced onions. There will also be homemade cookies.

This will be dine in or carryout. All proceeds go to our hospital fund. We are located across the highway from the American Legion.