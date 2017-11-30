Cedar Spring Missionary Baptist Church – Holy Ghost Party 150th Anniversary Celebration Fundraiser – December 2

Holy Ghost Party 150th Anniversary Celebration Fundraiser
Given by: Cedar Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. James Wright, Pastor
Date: December 2, 2017, Time: 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Attire: Black Tie Affair
Advance and at door admission $15.00
Location: The New Polk County College & Career Academy Ballroom at rear of Cedartown High School
Address: 167 Frank Lott Dr., Cedartown, GA 30125
For Tickets call 678-232-7675
The Lord has healed our bodies…Time for Holy Ghost party…Let’s Dance, Dance, Dance! Amen