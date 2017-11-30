Cedar Spring Missionary Baptist Church – Holy Ghost Party 150th Anniversary Celebration Fundraiser – December 2

November 28, 2017 Donna Hibbets Church News, Local Events 0

Holy Ghost Party 150th Anniversary Celebration Fundraiser

Given by:  Cedar Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. James Wright, Pastor

Date:  December 2, 2017, Time:  7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Attire:  Black Tie Affair

Advance and at door admission $15.00

Location:  The New Polk County College & Career Academy Ballroom at rear of Cedartown High School

Address:  167 Frank Lott Dr., Cedartown, GA 30125

For Tickets call 678-232-7675

The Lord has healed our bodies…Time for Holy Ghost party…Let’s Dance, Dance, Dance!  Amen