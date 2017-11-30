Caledonia Masonic Lodge – Boston Butt sale for Christmas – December 23

November 30, 2017

Caledonia Masonic Lodge is having a Boston Butt sale for Christmas.

Boston Butts will be available for pick up at the Lodge on December 23.  Tickets for presale are available for $30 each.

For more information, contact Jared King at 256-689-2540.