Braves Complete Huge Comeback In Walk Off Fashion

MEDIA RELEASE

The Legends opened the game cashing in on six hits to plate two in the second and four in the third to take a commanding 6-0 lead early on.

After Lexington’s six runs, the Braves pitching staff held strong, holding the Legends scoreless the rest of the game. Rome began to chip away at the lead with a run in the bottom of the third on Randy Ventura’s RBI base hit and later added two runs in the sixth thanks to an Emmanuel Rivera fielding error to make it a 6-3 game. The Braves then added three more in the eighth to tie the contest 6-6 on a bases clearing three-RBI single by Marcus Mooney.

In the bottom of the ninth with one out, Matt Gonzalez singled down the right field line to put the go ahead run on base. Shortly after, Kevin Josephina came to the plate and laced a double into the gap in left-center, plating Gonzalez all the way from first to give the Braves the 7-6 victory.

Jon Kennedy (3-0) earns the victory in relief for Rome while Matthew Wynne (1-1) takes the loss for Lexington.