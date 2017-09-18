Benedict Baptist Church – Revival – Sept. 25 – Sept. 29

Revival – Benedict Baptist Church – 94 Benedict Loop – Cedartown, GA
September 25 – 29, 2017, 7:30 p.m. nightly
Bro. Steve Galloway will be bringing the message.
Pastor Terry Sims
Special singers each night.
Everyone is invited to attend!
