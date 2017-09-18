Benedict Baptist Church – Homecoming – September 24

Benedict Baptist Church, 94 Benedict Loop, Cedartown, Georgia will be having
Homecoming on September 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Living Faith will be singing.
We will be serving lunch.
Bro. Terry Sims – Pastor
Everyone Welcome!
Benedict Baptist Church, 94 Benedict Loop, Cedartown, Georgia will be having
Homecoming on September 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Living Faith will be singing.
We will be serving lunch.
Bro. Terry Sims – Pastor
Everyone Welcome!
Copyright © 2017 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340