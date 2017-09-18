Benedict Baptist Church – Homecoming – September 24

September 18, 2017

Benedict Baptist Church, 94 Benedict Loop, Cedartown, Georgia will be having

Homecoming on September 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Living Faith will be singing.

We will be serving lunch.

Bro. Terry Sims – Pastor

Everyone Welcome!