Arrest made in Cedartown stabbing

Cedartown Police have arrested a man who they say stabbed a teenager who was trying to stop him from breaking into his grandmother’s car.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, a tip was received that the suspect, 49-year-old Matthew Dalton Stroup, was at a Lee Street address in Cedartown.

Chief Newsome, Sgt. Brad Coppock, K9 Sgt. Jon Zuker, Officer Josh Martin, Officer Russell Stroup, and Officer Katie Allred responded to the house and discovered that Sroup had barricaded himself in the attic of the residence.

Newsome said after a short standoff, Stroup surrendered without incident or injury.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Polk County Jail.

Stroup reportedly stabbed a 17-year-old who tried to stop the suspect from getting away after catching him trying to enter the car of his grandmother at the Creekside Mobile Home Community on Georgia Avenue back on May 11.

The stabbing victim was treated and released from Floyd Medical Center.