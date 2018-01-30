Armed robbery suspect in jail without bond

The man that allegedly tried to rob a local business earlier in the month is now in the Polk County Jail, following his release from the hospital.

According to previous reports, on January 2, 2018, 29-year-old Charles Matthew Bridges, wearing a ski mask, walked into Rudy Wood’s Appliance and Home Furnishings on West Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m., just as the store was closing and brandished a handgun, demanding money.

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said during a struggle between the store owner and the suspect, the owner, Phil Smith was able to get the gun away from Bridges.

During the struggle, Bridges was shot through and through in the chest with the handgun and was sent to the hospital, initially in critical condition.

Upon his release from the hospital, Bridges was arrested and jailed on charges of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, and Battery.

He remains in jail without bond.