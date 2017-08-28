Annual Buchanan Arrow Meeting & Dinner – September 9

The Annual Buchanan Arrow meeting and Dinner will be on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00.
The location is Kimbells in Buchanan. The price will be $11 for the buffet and will include tax and tip.
For more information, call Evelyn at 770-748-6700.
The Annual Buchanan Arrow meeting and Dinner will be on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00.
The location is Kimbells in Buchanan. The price will be $11 for the buffet and will include tax and tip.
For more information, call Evelyn at 770-748-6700.
Copyright © 2017 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340