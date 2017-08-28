Annual Buchanan Arrow Meeting & Dinner – September 9

The Annual Buchanan Arrow meeting and Dinner will be on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00.

The location is Kimbells in Buchanan.  The price will be $11 for the buffet and will include tax and tip.

For more information, call Evelyn at 770-748-6700.