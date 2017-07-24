Alzheimer’s Association to Host Caregiver Workshop, September 14

The Alzheimer’s Association will host a Caregiver Workshop from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 14 at Cedartown Church of God (448 West Avenue). Those in attendance will have the opportunity to learn from Geriatric Nurse Practitioner Susan Greene. Susan will present The Basics – Memory Loss, Dementia, and Alzheimer’s Disease. The workshop provides caregivers of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias an opportunity to interact with other family caregivers.

The program is free and includes lunch. Registration is required. Please call 800-272-3900 to register.