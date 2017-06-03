AHHAS Heritage Arts Camp – July 10-12

The AHHAS Heritage Arts Camp is July 10-12, for ages 8 – adult, hours 9-4. In this inter-generational day camp, students may take two workshops choosing from broom making, leather craft, Pysanky (batik eggs), or woodworking, materials included. Cost for these workshops is $120 before July 1, and $130 after July 1. Another choice is one workshop in chair caning at $60, where you bring your own chair and purchase your own materials from those provided. Call Winnie Morrow, 706-331-2725. Scholarships available. Visit ahhas.org.