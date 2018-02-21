‘A Night with Local Artists’ – Cedartown Performing Arts Center – March 10, 7 PM

‘A Night with Local Artists’ back again

after successful inaugural event in 2017

Registration is still open for artists

The soiree will feature conversational art, wine, hors d’oeuvres, and jazz music

Cedartown, Ga. – February 20, 2018– With art comes conversation — and nothing helps interesting discussion along quite like a glass of wine and free flowing jazz music. Top it off with mouth-watering hors d’oeuvres, and you have a recipe for an evening of elegant entertainment. And that’s exactly what Cedartown Performing Arts Center Director Oscar Guzman is cooking up next month.

The second annual “A Night with Local Artists” will take place on March 10 at 7 p.m. A $15 suggested donation is being sought from those who wish to enjoy the evening’s festivities. Art will be available for purchase and an art auction benefitting the Cedartown Civic Arts Commission Children’s Enrichment Fund is currently in the works.

Hundreds of residents from Northwest Georgia packed the Cedartown Performing Arts Center last year for the inaugural “A Night with Local Artists” gala. Director Oscar Guzman feels that 2018’s event will be no different.

“We are expecting a great turnout again this year. After the event in 2017, people were incredibly excited and began asking when the next one was planned. With such a successful evening and positive feedback, it was decided to make the gala an annual event,” Guzman said.

More than 50 artists participated in 2017 and submissions for this year’s event are already being accepted. “We welcome all types of art,” Guzman said. “Painting, photography, sculpture, pen and ink, charcoal, watercolor – the list goes on and on. One of the most talked about entries last year was categorized as “live art.” A local artist arranged to have a model pose in an on-site custom-built scene and it was literally jaw dropping. This year will be just as impressive as we get to put local talent in the limelight.”