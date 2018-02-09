5th Annual Black History Parade – Rockmart – February 17

The Polk County Black History Parade Committee will have its 5th Annual Black History Parade on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 12:00 noon. This year’s parade will take place in Downtown Rockmart, Georgia. They are asking the Polk County Community, both Rockmart and Cedartown, to take part in this year’s parade and events. The Parade will include floats, vehicles, churches, government and civic organizations, motorcycles, four wheelers, horsemen, as well as events and vending after the parade at Seaborn Jones Park.

If you would like to be a part of the parade, please contact Vanessa Holmes (404) 859-1005 or Pastor Eric Fredrick at (770) 317-9130 and we will provide a parade application. The Polk County Black History Committee would like to thank you in advance for your participation.