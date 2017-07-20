40th annual Homespun Festival coming up July 21-22

MEDIA RELEASE

The Annual Homespun Festival marks its 40th year this July 21st & 22nd. Beginning in July of 1977 from efforts of The Rockmart Merchants Association, the Rockmart Chamber of Commerce, and fellow volunteers as a local fundraiser it has since progressed into the Polk County Homespun Festival. The festival has year after year increased its number of attendees from a few hundred to over 8,000. The festival is a two day event beginning on Friday evening and continuing on Saturday. The festival welcomes local civic organizations, non-profit groups, food vendors and Arts and Crafters.

Year after year the festival has engrained into every child’s memory laughter, fun rides, and the smell of funnel cakes. When you ask any child what they want to do this summer? They immediately say “Can we go to Homespun?” Homespun is not just for kids there are plenty of things to suit the whole family. Antique car lovers can visit the car show sponsored by the Kiwanis Club while others may enjoy viewing the fine arts and crafts section. There is always a variety of local music talents performing on stage beginning with local gospel singers on Friday night and a mix of bands on Saturday. And if food is what you’re after Homespun offers a great selection to suit all of your taste buds from local non-profit organizations cooking up their specialties to eclectic vendors from around the state and other areas. Children of all ages can ride the mechanical bull or play a game and let’s not forget the parade on Saturday morning. And if you think that’s all, we’ve got more you’re sure to love; with our Non-profit Organizations and our Festival Sponsors setting up booths you can learn about things going on to help our community.

We invite you to come on out and enjoy the smell of funnel cakes, take a stroll through memory lane and enjoy the festival atmosphere. This is where memories are made.

For more information about the 40th annual Homespun Festival, give the Chamber a call today 770-684-8760 or email homespun@polkgeorgia.com.