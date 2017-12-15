2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Proclamation – Read on December 11

On Monday, December 11, 2017, Cedartown Commissioner Dale Tuck read the 2018 Proclamation for the upcoming MLK celebration for the city of Cedartown. The MLK Proclamation was written and submitted by Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc. (YWTSA) a non-profit organization.

In December of 2007, Cedartown High School graduates Colby Washington, Gabrielle Marangakis, Rashad Stallings, Forrest McCombs, Jr. and Khalefa King wrote the first ever Martin Luther King Proclamation. The Cedartown Board of Commissioners approved it and it was signed by Commissioner Chair Larry Odom. Their theme this year for MLK “Youth” Infusion is ‘Measure Up!’