The 2017 Mamie R. Hammock Memorial Scholarship Fund Banquet will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 6:00 P.M., at the Cedar Lake Christian Center Ledbetter Hall, 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown, Georgia.

Tickets are $20.00 and may be obtained by calling Estella McDermott at 706-506-8924, or if you can’t attend, make your donation online at www.mrhscholarship.org. The featured speaker is Ms. April Welch.