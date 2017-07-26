19th Annual Youth Summerfest – July 29

The Youth Summerfest Olympics 2017 is just around the corner.It will be held on Saturday July 29th, 2017 at Bert Woods Youth Athletic Complex Park (Northwest Park) in Cedartown, GA from 10am-4pm.This would be a day of fun, food, sports, and fellowship Youth Summerfest encourages the youth to stay in school by giving them the school supplies necessary to begin the school year right.This event has fun for everyone from youth to the elderly.The youth will participate in Olympic …style games while the adults and the elderly partcipate in less strenuous games. Medals are provided to those who compete and win.Participants must provide a signed “Youth Summerfest Committee Vehicle Consent to Ride Release Form” by a Parent/Guardian to get on the van. Kids will not be allowed to get on the van or bus without this document. Buses will pick up at the following locations: Aragon Police Department by the park, Hogue Avenue Gym (Skateboard park in front of gym) in Rockmart. In Cedartown, vans will pick up on Canal Street, Marietta Street, Queen Street, and Turner Street. Riders need to be at those locations between 9 and 9:15 a.m. No transportation will be available after 9:45 a.m.