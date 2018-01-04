13th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk – January 15, 2018

Walk and Celebration – 13th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – A Drum Major for Justice, Peace, and Righteousness
Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 – Time: 1:30 P.M.
Guest Speaker: Rev. Sam Mosteller – Candidate State of Georgia School Superintendent
Special Guest & Host: St. Luke Baptist Church – Rev. Khryi Rogers, Pastor
Where: Corner of Thompson and Rock Streets, down Main Street, to Courthouse #2
Cedartown, Georgia 30125
**Hot Chili Served at Turner Street**
Organized by The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Organization of Cedartown
Letitia Smith Morgan, Founder
Bernard Morgan, Executive Director