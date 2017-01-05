Winter Storm Watch issued for Polk, all North Georgia

From National Weather Service

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for north and parts of central Georgia late Friday into early Saturday.

Low pressure will move across the northern Gulf of Mexico, bringing deep moisture to much of Georgia.

This, in combination with an invading cold airmass, will create the potential for snow across extreme north Georgia Friday afternoon…and a rain/snow mix changing to all snow Friday evening.

The snow will end from the west late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The forecast snowfall amounts and axis of heavier snow will likely change between now and Friday night.

Keep in mind, wherever snow falls, travel conditions will definitely be negatively impacted.

This is the time to start planning accordingly.